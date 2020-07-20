It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, A.C. Glover. A.C. was fortunate to live a long and storied life where he was much loved by all those around him. He was born on June 6, 1926 in Bristol, TN. A.C. was very proud of his time spent in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Breeman, DE 104. He had many occupations: teacher, coach, principal, salesman, and business owner. His many hobbies and passions included college football, UVA basketball, fishing, hunting, boating, RVing, RC planes, wine-making, and always opting for dessert. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley; his daughter, Susan; his grandchildren, Preston and Paige; and his great-grandson, Jude River. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elaine. A military graveside service will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…