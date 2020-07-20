It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, A.C. Glover. A.C. was fortunate to live a long and storied life where he was much loved by all those around him. He was born on June 6, 1926 in Bristol, TN. A.C. was very proud of his time spent in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Breeman, DE 104. He had many occupations: teacher, coach, principal, salesman, and business owner. His many hobbies and passions included college football, UVA basketball, fishing, hunting, boating, RVing, RC planes, wine-making, and always opting for dessert. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley; his daughter, Susan; his grandchildren, Preston and Paige; and his great-grandson, Jude River. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elaine. A military graveside service will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

