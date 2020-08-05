Dr. Frank Bradley Gray, 84, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1936, in Newport News, Virginia, to parents, Mr. and Mrs. John W Gray. Frank graduated from Warwick High School in Newport News, Virginia, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and went on to graduate from the Medical School of UVA. Upon graduating from Medical School, he was given the Algeron Sydney Sullivan Award for outstanding service to the University of Virginia. He entered the United States Army as a medical officer and was later assigned to the 1st Army Headquarters at Fort Jay, New York. It was there that he became a flight surgeon for two years on Governor's Island, New York. He returned to UVA, where he completed his specialty training in Urology. He then moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia, where he established Fredericksburg Urological Associates and practiced there for 30 years. He was also asked to be a part-time instructor for the Urology students at UVA Medical School for the duration of five years. Dr. Gray also served a term as Chief of Surgery at Mary Washington Hospital. He served as President of the Virginia Urological Association and also served on the panel of the Malpractice Board of Virginia. He was a member of the Hampton Roads Ship Model Society and built museum quality models. Frank Bradley Gray retired to Irvington, Virginia, with his wife, Weezie. He followed his dream to sail the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Sea Board for 23 years. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and a member of the Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John W. Gray Jr.; and his son, Frank Bradley Gray Jr. He is survived by his wife, Claire Lousie "Weezie" Gray; son, Todd Christopher Gray, his wife, Ellen Anne Kassoff and their son, Harrison Henry Gray. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Margaret Gray and her children, Margaret Banner Gray and Frank Bradley Gray III. He peacefully passed at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, where he resided with his wife, Weezie since 2018. Memorial contributions could be made to the University of Virginia Medical School Department of Urology, 200 Jeanette Lancaster Way, Charlottesville, Va. 22903.
