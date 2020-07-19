William L. Hall, Sr. 91, of Colonial Beach, departed this life on July 12, 2020. William was born in Fredericksburg, VA on September 20, 1928 to the late Lloyd R. and Elizabeth B. Hall. He was one of six children, of which two siblings preceded him in death, Lloyd R. Hall and Jon R. Hall. He is survived by two brothers, Donald G. Hall (Jessie) and Edgar "Ed" W. Hall, and one sister Patricia "Patsy" H. Edwards (Chris). William took the hand of his high school sweetheart, Joyce G. Hall, in marriage 71 years ago and they held on to each other unto death. It is a love story of two ordinary people that built an extraordinary marriage and life upon a love that deepened and grew richer with the years. William is survived by two sons, William "Bill" Hall, Jr. and Jay Hall, two devoted granddaughters Jamie Manion and Ashby Hall, three great grandchildren Joseph Hall, Allyson Hall and Kyndall Manion, and an abundance of loving nieces, nephews and friends. William attended Colonial Beach High School and Fork Union Military Academy. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran, followed by a 60+ year career as "Your Local Electrician" of William L. Hall Electric. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques. In his later years, he found joy in selling his treasures and trading stories with friends at Hall's Old Country Store. He was a member of Colonial Beach Baptist Church and lifetime member of the American Legion Post 148. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.