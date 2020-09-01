Harris, III, John Paul "Jack"

John "Jack" Harris, III passed away from a heart attack on August 28, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Jack was the son of John Paul Harris, Jr. and Ruby Cook Harris. Jack was a loving husband and an exceptional father and grandfather. He enjoyed boating and fishing at his cottage in Lewisetta and spent most weekends there with his wife and his dogs Sally and Shamu. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and a longtime member of the Virginia Gentlemen. Jack told all of his doctors that when it was his time, he wanted to go out fast. His prayer was granted. A graduate of James Monroe High School, Jack attended VMI and graduated from the Naval Academy. After graduation in 1965, he attended flight school in Pensacola and was a flight instructor in the United States Navy. He flew several rescue missions in the course of his service. After the Navy, Jack attended law school in Alabama and then returned to Fredericksburg to practice law. He was Commonwealth's Attorney in King George before turning to what would be his true professional passion: representing people who had been injured by the negligence of others. Jack served on the Board of Governors of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association and was President of the Fredericksburg Area Bar Association. Jack is survived by his wife, Tracy Ann Houck Harris; daughter Katherine Harris; three grandchildren Alyssa, Alexis and Michael Ford; two brothers Frank C. Harris (Athena) and William H. Harris (Julie); several nephews and nieces and many, many loving friends. Due to Covid constraints, the Celebration of Life to be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel will be limited to family. However, the entire ceremony will be available to all via live stream from his Covenant website tribute page. In lieu of flowers, Jack would be honored by a donation to the charity of your choice. He also greatly cherished the dogs he adopted over the years from the Northumberland County Animal Shelter and was an avid supporter of their mission. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
