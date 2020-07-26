Carol Hein, 86, loving and devoted wife of the late Lynn Hein, CAPT, USCG (Ret), for more than 63 years, passed away at home after a final battle with cancer. She is survived by her two sons, Steven (Deborah) of Locust Grove, VA, and Matthew (Maura) of Hudson, NH, her favorite niece and effectively "kid sister" Linda Waterman of Laguna Woods, CA, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Carol's life was filled with her love of music and singing. She enjoyed life as a Coast Guard officer's wife, and served in many roles with the wives clubs, including as President of the Washington DC Area Coast Guard Officers Wives Club. She raised her two sons through Lynn's assignments in Southern California, Portland, Oregon, Kodiak, Alaska, Governors Island in New York City, Philadelphia, where they lived in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Boston/Andover, Massachusetts. After the boys were out of the house, they lived in Andover, Massachusetts, Burke, Virginia, and then Governors Island again, where her son Steve, then a Coast Guard officer himself, lived with his wife Debbie and two of Carol's grandchildren. Following Lynn's retirement, Carol moved with him to Moncks Corner (Charleston area), South Carolina, where they had a close brush with Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Carol also spent a year in Houston, Texas with Lynn, and in 2000, they moved to their Lakeside Hideaway at Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, Virginia and Carol declared that she was "Dun Movin'." Carol made good friends easily and was always a fun hostess for happy hours with her neighbors. The family appreciates the volunteers from LOWLINC, the loving and skilled caregivers from Flying Angels, hospice, and Carol's friends and neighbors, all of whom helped Carol enjoy her Lakeside Hideaway until it was her time. A memorial gathering will be planned for a future date upon the occasion of Carol's interment with Lynn in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LOWLINC (lowlinc.org) in Carol's memory. Online condolences and fond memories of Carol may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
