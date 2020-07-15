Robert ("Bob") James Hill passed peacefully at home, hand-in-hand with his loving wife on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1964 Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served honorably during the Vietnam War (2dBn, 9thMar.) Following his service, Bob held accounting and IT positions at the National Restaurant Association and was the Director of Information Technology for the Marine Corps Association until retiring and dedicating his final years to driving a special needs school bus for the local school system. When not working, Bob was a dedicated family man who had a passion for flying, power boating, and driving his RV. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Varnum and Edna Hill, and his brother, David Hill. Surviving family members include his beloved wife, Stephanie Hill; his sons David Hill, Matthew Hill, and Raymond Terczak, his brother Alan Hill, eight grandchildren (one more on the way), and one great grandchild. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 11:00am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 493 Blackwell Rd Unit 319., Warrenton, VA 20186 organization. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com
