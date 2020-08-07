Hilliard, Mary

Mary Estella Hilliard, 66, of King George, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Fredericksburg. Born in Austin, Texas to the late Feliciano and Mary Quinonez, she had primarily worked as a caregiver. She attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in King George. Known for her optimism and good humor, she set everyone at ease. She greatly enjoyed the outdoors whether hiking, birdwatching or fossil hunting and cherished time spent with family. Among her survivors are her husband of 19 years, Duncan Hilliard, daughter, Rebecca Lee Powell, son Jason Powell and granddaughter, Brandy Garnet Young. A Memorial Service will be led by Dr. Sherman Davis at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10:30 a.m. Flowers are welcome or you may contribute in her honor to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway, King George, VA 22485.
