Howard Hampton Hinegardner, 79 of Fredericksburg passed away at his residence on Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Wanda; two sons, Donald Hinegardner and Blain Hinegardner; brother, Tommy Gardner; six grandchildren, Amber Kemeys, Dallas Hinegardner, Tyler Hinegardner, Kristen Hinegardner, Shelby Hinegardner and Leanda Hinegardner; and one great granddaughter Adrianna Kemeys. He was preceded in death by a son, Howard Hinegardner. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4-6:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am, with interment to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
