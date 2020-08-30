Holler, Donald D.

MSgt. Donald D. Holler, USMC (Ret.), 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home. Don was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 17, 1938. He was a husband and the father of three children. He was a decorated career Marine who served in Camp Pendelton, Okinawa, Japan, Picatinny Arsenal, MCAS Cherry Point, MCAS Beaufort and MCB Quantico. He served his country with distinction in Vietnam where he earned two Purple Hearts and was awarded the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry in action. Later in life he was an industrial maintenance engineer at Insteel Industries in Fredericksburg, VA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Kathleen Lynch Holler, a son, Daniel Francis Holler, daughters Lyn Hamlett (Bill), Cathryn Ann Hodson (Lloyd), three grandchildren, Josh Young (Suzy), Michelle Holler and James Holler, and three great grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, five step-great grandchildren, brothers Randy Holler and Brett Holler and sister Pam Bradley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Rich, his father Daniel L. Holler and his brother, Lewis Holler. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Alice's Kids, P.O. Box 60 Mount Vernon, VA 22121 (https://aliceskids.org ) or Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 (https://semperfifund.org.) Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
