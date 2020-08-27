Holmes, Colonel Donald Arthur

Colonel Donald Arthur Holmes, 83 of Stafford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 of natural causes. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Christel; three sons David Holmes, Todd Holmes (Odette), and Christopher Holmes (Jennifer). He is preceded in death by his son Martin Arthur Holmes. Colonel Holmes leaves an amazing family legacy with his five grandchildren: Cameron, Zackery, Jessica, Katie and Devin, and his two great grandchildren Leah and Braxtyn. Born October 8, 1936 in Coshocton, Ohio, he enlisted in the Army in 1953 at the young age of 17. He served the United States of America for 30 years and officially retired in 1983 as a Colonel in the United States Army. While proudly protecting our country, he served two tours during the Korean War and three tours during the Vietnam War. As a result of his bravery during combat he was awarded the Bronze Star of Valor and three Purple Hearts for being wounded in combat. Colonel Holmes will be dearly missed by his family, his friends, the congregation at Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the many groups and associations he was a part of. The family will receive friends during the viewing on Thursday August 27, 2020 from 5-7pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11am at Stafford Memorial Park. Colonel Holmes will be laid to rest next to his loving son Marty Holmes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Colonel Holmes favorite organizations: The American Cancer Society, the SPCA or the Alzheimers' Association. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
