Howard, Carlton W.

Carlton William Howard, 92, of Spotsylvania County went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1928 to the late D.C. and Ivie Howard. Carlton lived his entire life less than a quarter mile from his home place. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Carlton was employed by the FMC plant until its closure and ended his career as a planner at Georgetown University. Carlton loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was the oldest member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and served in many roles there during his lifetime. Survivors include his two sons, Vernon W. Howard and Jeffrey D. Howard (Laura); eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his faithful beagle, Gracie May. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Audrey; his two brothers, R. Calvin Howard and James Howard; and his sister, Virginia T. Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church. PO Box 1718, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
