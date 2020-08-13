Hradecky, Anthony Guy

Anthony G. Hradecky, 80, of Spotsylvania County passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2020. Anthony was born in New York City, New York. He was a graduate of Queens College. Shortly after graduating, he entered the U.S. Navy where he proudly served as a Flight Officer flying ocean surveillance missions during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam Eras. Upon leaving the U.S. Navy, he entered civil service in support of the Navy Department and retired after 31 years of service. He spent his retirement years enjoying his hobbies of travelling, fishing, and hunting. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joan; children, Janel Duval (Tom) and James Hradecky; two grandchildren; and sibling Rudolf Hradecky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Lillian Hradecky; and in-laws, Leon and Pauline Pung. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his memory, memorials may be made in his name to the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank, 3631 Lee Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
