Ihlenfeld, John

John Robert Ihlenfeld, 80 of Colonial Beach, VA passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. A 1958 graduate of Manchester High School in Richmond, VA and a 1963 graduate of Randolph Macon College, John also served his country as a member of the VA Air National Guard in 1962. He was the owner of John R. Ihlenfeld Insurance Agency located in Fredericksburg for 35 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years Connie Gonie Ihlenfeld; daughters Kimberly Lawhorn (Keith) and Margaret Ketterman Davis (Deon); grandchildren Carter Lawhorn, Kendall Lawhorn, Abbey Ketterman; a sister Priscilla "Nuffy" Bowden (Joe); two nieces; and a brother-in-law Lee Gonie (Doris). Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Randolph Macon College, Yellow Jacket Club, Men's Golf, PO Box 5005, Ashland, VA 23005. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
