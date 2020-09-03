Jennings, Gloria Samuel

Gloria Samuel Jennings, 85, of Fredericksburg went to eternal rest to be with her husband, Franklin Dee Jennings on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Woodmont Health Care. Mrs. Jennings retired after 20 years of service with VEPCO, now Dominion Energy, as an Office Manager. She was a member of Sylvania Heights Baptist Church, but was attending Hollywood Church of the Brethren. She played the piano for Sylvania Heights Baptist Church for over 50 yrs. Mrs. Jennings also played at various churches and many funerals, revivals and homecoming celebrations around the Fredericksburg and surrounding counties over the course of her life. She had a gift of music in her heart and could make any piano or organ fill a room with joy. Mrs. Jennings also loved to crochet, and volunteered feeding the homeless many breakfasts at the local VFW. She also loved caring for her family and friends when anyone was ill or in need of help. Survivors include her sister, Virginia Lee Samuel Wolfrey; her nephew, Edward Lee Wolfrey (Melissa), his son Dylan and his family. Mrs. Jennings is also survived by her godsons & caregivers Mark Cooper-Kidd and husband Danny Kidd. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bryan" and Lovely Samuel, and a sister, Lucy Samuel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be held privately. Entombment will be private at Sunset Memorial Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, Kansas 66202 in memory of Gloria S. Jennings. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
