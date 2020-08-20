Nancy Jennings Nancy McGuire DeShazo Jennings passed away Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born July 14, 1934 in Stafford, VA and attended King George County schools, graduating from King George High School in June 1952. She met Aubrey S. Jennings and married on June 21, 1955; they then moved to Charleston, SC where they eventually welcomed a daughter, Janet Jennings. After returning to King George, Nancy and her husband welcomed their second child, a son, Craig Jennings and later became members of Shiloh Baptist Church. Nancy retired after faithfully working for 56 years at Billingsley Law Firm in King George. In her free time, she loved to read, cook and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed seeing friends in Fairview Beach, particularly the regular holiday cookouts. Nancy was a lifetime member of the King George Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary where she served in various capacities. Nancy is survived by her daughter Janet Jennings; her son Craig Jennings and daughter-in-law Heather Jennings; brothers Raleigh DeShazo of Richmond, VA (wife Sylvia) and Richard (Dick) DeShazo of Summerton, SC (wife Rita). She was also loved by her "grand cat", Hobbes. She was predeceased by her husband, Aubrey S. Jennings; parents William Roy DeShazo and Lucy Owens DeShazo; two sisters Frances DeShazo Folden and Martha DeShazo Puckett; and brother William Roy DeShazo, Jr. A funeral will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 22 at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Allensworth officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday evening, August 21 at Storke Funeral Home in King George, VA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either Hospice, c/o Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or the King George Fire and Rescue, 8122 Kings Highway, King George, VA 22485. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.