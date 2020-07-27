Katherine Herbert Jewell, 92, of Dahlgren, VA passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Tidwells, VA September 4, 1927 to Roger V. Herbert and Mamie Boyce Herbert. She was a homemaker; at one time she was employed at the Navy Exchange at Dahlgren. She was a member of the Dahlgren UMC, the United Methodist Women's Club, and King George AARP. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas E. Jewell and her two brothers, Ralph S. Herbert and George W. Herbert. She is survived by her son Edward T. Jewell, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. A funeral service will be held at 11: 00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA. Burial will be private at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Dahlgren UMC, PO Box 1797, Dahlgren, VA 22448. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
