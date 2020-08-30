Johnson, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Johnson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 27th 2020 and went to be with our Heavenly Father. Betty graduated from Stafford High School and attended Averett Universery. Betty enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking short trips where she loved staying at various Country Inns. She was most relaxed at home reading and enjoying her GrandChildren. Betty Jo was a gracious, loving, and caring person who never had an unkind word for anyone. She was proceeded in death by her parents, E Russel Smith and Athalie Ryan Smith. She leaves behind her husband Adam, 2 daughters Olivia and Sara a sister Susan Smith and 5 GrandChildren. A Celebration of Bettys life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather together.
