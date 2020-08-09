Johnson, Jocelyn "Jackie"

Jocelyn "Jackie" Davia Johnson, 68, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after battling Glioblastoma (brain cancer), diagnosed in Oct 2018. Jackie was a resident of Kansas City, MO for the past 24 years. She grew up and spent most of her life in Stafford, Virginia. Born Sept 29, 1951 to David W. Davia and Mary Lou Davia. Jackie is best known for her positive attitude and her love of being outdoors. Even as she battled her brain cancer, she remained positive, smiled at everyone, and laughed with those around her. Jackie was a 1970 graduate of Stafford High. She started her family after graduation and advanced her career from data entry to computer programmer. When her kids were teenagers, she went back to school to earn her degree in Computer Programming while still working full-time for Quantico Marine Corps. Jackie had an ability to solve problems and organize difficult tasks to meet goals, both professionally and personally. She moved to Kansas City in 1996 when her job relocated. She retired from USMC in 2011 after 30 years as a Senior Programmer and Group Supervisor (GS13). Jackie will be remembered as a great friend, a talented musician, and someone who loved to travel, hike, kayak, and mountain bike. Jackie enjoyed staying active and regularly went jazzercising at 6am during retirement. She was a member of the Sierra Clubs in both VA and MO and a member of the Kansas City Outdoor Club. She supported the Rails-to-Trails Conservatory and National Conservatory. Year round, she and her friends could be found hiking, biking, snowshoeing, or kayaking around the United States. She completed several states on the Appalachian Trail. She traveled to Mexico, England, Greece, Scotland, Italy and several other countries. Jackie almost reached her personal goal to visit each state's highest point and each state's capitol. When not outdoors or traveling, Jackie played the piano, the recorder, and was self-taught in the dulcimer and tin whistle. She played the French horn and sang as a teen, as well as dancing and clogging. She even took banjo lessons! In retirement she volunteered with dulcimer groups that performed at adult care facilities around Kansas City. "Grandma Jackie" established a routine to bond with each of her 7 grandchildren. As each grandchild reached 8-years old, she invited them to stay a week in MO to see the city and spend time together; just the two of them. When each grandchild reached 12-years old, she had them pick any US National park and she arranged a week-long trip to go to that park; camp, hike and explore together. These trips gave her grandchildren a unique experience of the incredible National Parks, while creating special, lasting memories together. Jackie loved nature so much she built a sunroom addition on the back of her house. She cleaned up the woods behind her house and would sit in her sunroom for hours watching the animals and birds. She had multiple birdfeeders and could name every visiting bird type. Ms Johnson is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Raymond Davia. She is survived by her daughter, Christy Turner, Christy's husband, Steve and children Jonathan, Ethan, Hannah and Kaitlyn; her son, Kennard Johnson Jr, his wife, Allison and children Carter, Cole and Caden. Her passing is mourned by her longtime companion Michael Collins. She is also survived by her siblings: David Davia and wife Lou; Daniel Davia and wife Jean; Jeannette Kasnia and husband Mike; Sr. Elaine Davia; Bonita Davia; and Ronald Davia and wife Cathy. Others left to mourn her passing include her niece, Karen Davia and nephews, Nicholas Kasnia and Brian Davia; and her many friends in VA and MO and from the numerous outdoor clubs and community organizations. Jackie's final months were made comfortable by the staff at Harmony at Falls Run. A special thank you to Mary Washington Hospice for their care, support, and services. Due to travel restrictions and gathering limitations, funeral services will be planned later when she will be interred near her brother in Oak Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, VA. Please check back for service updates at covenantfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers or donations, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jackie Johnson to the "Rails to Trails" Conservancy: https://tinyurl.com/yxbhdnwg. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.