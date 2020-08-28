Johnson, Shirley "Lum" Davis

Shirley Davis Johnson, 78, of King Geroge, Virginia, peacefully departed this life for her eternal home in heaven on August 25, 2020. She survived by her three daughters, LaVern Smith, Mary Johnson and Barbara Johnson, six sons, George, Timothy, Michael, Thomas, Kevin and William Johnson, 1 son-in-law, Mark P. McDowney, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 36 grandchildren, 102 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a walk through viewing at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, on Friday, August 28 from 6-8 pm. Graveside services on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 pm at Union Bethel Baptist Church, King George, VA. Due to Covid-19, all attendees are required to adhere to current state mandates of social distancing and wearing of face masks. Guest book available at Brooks Funeral Home.com
