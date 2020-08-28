 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson, Shirley "Lum" Davis

Johnson, Shirley "Lum" Davis

Only $5 for 5 months

Shirley Davis Johnson, 78, of King Geroge, Virginia, peacefully departed this life for her eternal home in heaven on August 25, 2020. She survived by her three daughters, LaVern Smith, Mary Johnson and Barbara Johnson, six sons, George, Timothy, Michael, Thomas, Kevin and William Johnson, 1 son-in-law, Mark P. McDowney, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 36 grandchildren, 102 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a walk through viewing at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, on Friday, August 28 from 6-8 pm. Graveside services on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 pm at Union Bethel Baptist Church, King George, VA. Due to Covid-19, all attendees are required to adhere to current state mandates of social distancing and wearing of face masks. Guest book available at Brooks Funeral Home.com

Johnson, Shirley "Lum" Davis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert