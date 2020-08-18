Jones, Roger Wardell

Roger Wardell Jones, 71, of Spotsylvania County passed away peacefully at his home on August 14, 2020 in the company of family members. He was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife, Connie Jones; his children, Roger S. Jones, Mark W. Jones, and Melissa A. Compher; grandchildren: Garrett Jones, Crickett Jones, Katilynn Jones, Fischer Jones, Morgan Dawson, Travis Compher, Paige Compher, Corey Adkins, Malachi Compher, and Grey English; and his great-grandchild, Mason Loving. The family will receive friends from 10 -11 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
