Keiner, Linda Motsinger

Linda Motsinger Keiner of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, August 31, at home with her children. Linda grew up on a tobacco farm near Kernersville, NC, where she was first in her high school class. This earned her a scholarship from Meredith College in Raleigh, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in mathematics. She went to work as a research operations analyst at the naval laboratory, now NSWC, in Dahlgren, VA, where she met Bill, her future husband. Linda later left that position to stay at home and raise their three children. After the children went to college, Linda returned to work in customer service at the Fredericksburg Auto Auction, Capitol One, and Intuit. She was an active member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. At home she enjoyed knitting, gardening, painting, and crafts. Survivors include three children, Dr. Louis Keiner (Lesley) of Longs, SC, Laura Swindells (David) of Springfield, and William (Dana) of Fredericksburg; three grandchildren, Emma, Isabel, and Jackson; brother Hugh Motsinger (Betty Jo) of Winston-Salem, NC; brother-in-law Thomas Keiner (L.J.) of St. Charles, MO; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Keiner. A small graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 8, at Oak Hill Cemetery with plans for a larger celebration of life next year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fredericksburg Baptist Church or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
