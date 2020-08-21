Kelminski, Joseph

Joseph Kelminski, 82, of Stafford County passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy, worked for IBM for 32 years, was an avid golfer who loved spending his days at Lee's Hill Golf Club, and was a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. He loved his family more than anything. Survivors include his children, Joanne Tulloss (Charles), Lisa Wisham (Scott), and Nancy Price (Dennis); eight grandchildren; sister Ann Kelminski; sister-in-law Margaret Kelminski; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his daughter, Kathleen; his brothers, James Kelminski and Thomas Kelminski; and his sisters, Regina Tavel and Helen Laska. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Monday, August 24 at 1:30 pm. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Monday, August 24 at Covenant Funeral Service. Interment will be in Quantico National Cemetery the following day at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice at 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The family would like to give a special thank you to the palliative care staff of the 4th floor at Mary Washington Hospital. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
