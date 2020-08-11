Mary G. Kerby, 96, of Oak Hill, WV passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. Born April 1, 1924 in Titusville, PA. she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Fitzgerald Greenawalt. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a loyal, faithful member of the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Her husband, Frederick Kerby; son, David Kerby; and brothers preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memories include children, Frederick Kerby (Paige), Denise Kerby, Christine Milam (Terry), Rebecca Coleman (Martin), and Cassandra Newman; ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Due to the current Covid 19 situation there will be a private, family only Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern WV,PO Box 1472, Beckley WV, 25802 or SS Peter and Paul Catholic School, 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill WV, 25901 Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Kerby, Mary