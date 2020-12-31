Kessler (Sulzbach), Patricia

Patricia Kessler (Sulzbach) Kessler, Patricia (Trish) Marie, of Spotsylvania, age 54, passed away on November 1st in the Red Sea chasing one of her passions, diving. She is survived by her daughters Shona Grace Sulzbach and Margaret Mary Sulzbach (her true passions in life), her mother Grace Kessler, her father Ray Kessler, her sister Margaret Kessler, her brother Michael Kessler, many sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews who loved her much. Trish graduated from St Thomas Aquinas College and the Notre Dame School of Law. A United States Navy Lieutenant Commander, JAG Officer, she served her country in Orlando, Florida; Rota, Spain; and Washington, DC. She was an accomplished Federal Prosecutor in Washington, DC, San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas, USVI. After a period in private practice, she returned as a prosecutor at the Department of Justice and was subsequently detailed to the State Department for an assignment at the American Embassy, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. Serving as a Department Head, she worked very hard to improve the criminal justice system in Tanzania. She passionately embraced the many adventures life sent her way. Her vibrant personality and infectious laughter lit up the whole room, especially when she cheered for her Irish. She would want everyone to chase every adventure that life has to offer. A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Sunday, December 15th in Fredericksburg at Eden Try. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Paul Stefan Foundation, at paulstefanhome.org