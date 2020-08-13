Kincer, John

John Kincer, 70, of Fredericksburg passed away on August 10, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. John retired from the railroad after 42 years with RFP and CSX. He was an avid fisherman and spent his retirement enjoying fishing with his friends, landscaping and hanging out in his shop. John also enjoyed playing music and was a proud former member of the Kicking Mule Band. Survivors include his wife, Eileen Kincer; and his grandson, Dyllon Kincer. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Sunday, August 16 from 3-6 pm. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
