Doris Kindel, 90, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away at her home on Aug. 5, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, stepmother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Doris was a pediatric nurse. Doris enjoyed yard work, crossword puzzles, reading, volunteering with the MCLA and loved time with her grand and great grandchildren. Doris' cremains will be placed in the family plot in Aberdeen, SD. She is survived by her children Steven Kindel of Kingman, AZ, Cynthia Marshall of Fredericksburg, VA, Marilee Stetson of Buckeye, AZ and stepchildren Tina Walters of Jessup, MD and Chris Dobbs of Phoenix, AZ. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Kindel, Doris
