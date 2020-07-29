Norma L. Kipps, 89 of Bealeton, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday July 25, 2020. Norma worked as a clerk for the US Postal Service for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence R. Kipps.Norma is survived by her children; Cynthia C. Kipps of Bealeton, Kenneth D. Kipps and wife Linda of Warrenton and Norma Rae Kipps of Warrenton; a brother, Donald P. Neese and wife Liz of Warrenton; four grandchildren, Kevin Kipps, Adrienne Spanagel and husband Ted, Kristin Covington and husband Paris and Amanda Fetzer and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Route 17 at Route 28, Bealeton Virginia at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 30, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed to Norma's family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
