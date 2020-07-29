Nancy P. Kurucz, 70, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was born to parents, Alvin and Bertha Pritchett on April 17, 1950 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Nancy enjoyed being around the baseball field and was considered the Team Mom by many. She loved taking care of children and helping her grandchildren's teachers whenever she had a chance. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend that touched many hearts and will be truly missed. Nancy is survived by her sons, Lee Kurucz and Rusty Kurucz (Christina); her daughter, Kim Failla (Sal); and her grandchildren, Sarah, Nick and Sam Failla, Blain and Callie Kurucz, and Rachel Swanner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Kurucz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Stafford Baseball in honor of Nancy Kurucz. 839 Garrisonville Rd. Stafford, VA 22554 Online condolences may be made at Mulllinsthompsonstafford.com
