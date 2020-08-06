On Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 Edward (Eddie) LaBelle passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50. He was born in 1969 to Edward & Alberta LaBelle. As a child he enjoyed baseball and had the pleasure of playing in the Little League World Series. He has 2 amazing children, Lauren & Kaleb, and a partner of 25 years, Stephanie. He had many passions including golf and spartan races, but what he loved most was spending time with his children. He was also a business owner and took great pride in his creations at work. Eddie was preceded in death by his father Edward H. LaBelle. He is survived by his partner Stephanie, 2 children Lauren(Michael), Kaleb, mother Alberta, sister Heather, sisters-in-law Tina & Jennifer, nephew Austin (Miranda), niece Trinity, nephews Ryan & Nathan, niece Ava , great nephew Colten. A service will be held at a County Line Baptist Church in Ladysmith on Aug 8th at 1pm to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations into Kalebs VA 529 account, his gift ID is J61VGU3.