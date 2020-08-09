Lange, Elizabeth "Jodi"

Elizabeth "Jodi" Lange, 65, of Stafford County, passed away on August 7, 2020. Jodi was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 14th, Valentine's Day, 1955, to Peter and Elizabeth Cunningham. Jodi was raised alongside two brothers, Robert and Russell, and two sisters, Renee and Peterette. Jodi graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in 1973 and shortly after began office work in Chicago with a corporate insurance firm. Jodi married Brian O'Melia in 1984 and gave birth to Joseph O'Melia in August of 1986. Her son passed away on December 25, 1986. Following the death of Joey and a divorce, Jodi moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1987 where she met her future husband, Robert Lange. The couple raised one son, Christopher, who now lives in the Denver area. Jodi and Robert moved to Stafford in 2006 when Robert was transferred by the Department of Defense to the Pentagon. One of Jodi's delights was entertaining family and friends by applying her culinary skills to create good times with gourmet feasts. Those will be sorely missed by many. Jodi's ashes will be taken back to Colorado and a celebration of life service will be held for family and friends on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Robert requests donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.