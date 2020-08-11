Lanning, Beth

Beth Lanning, 58, of Orange County passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Survivors include her husband, Donny Lanning; children Jason Howdershelt (Hana), Tony Lanning, Rachel Lanning (Junior Redden), and Daniel Lanning; grandchildren Jasper, Zaylee, and Clyde; her father, Clyde Johnson; and a sister, Diane Watson. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 13 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg prior to the service. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Service information
Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
