Russell Lewis, 83, of Spotsylvania VA, passed away on July 14, 2020. He leaves to mourn, his wife, Joanne Lewis; children, James Fenwick, Anthony Lewis, Govonna Balton, Mary Wilson, Janine Ellis, Carla Haigler, Ronnie Ellis and Donnell Robinson; he also leaves behind 6 grandchildren. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
