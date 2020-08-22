Liekweg, Stephen

Stephen Edward Liekweg, age 75, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on May 10, 1945 in Washington, DC the son of the late William and Catherine (Murphy) Liekweg. He was retired as Purchasing Agent for Lennar Corp and served in the US Army. He received his Master Degree from William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA. His brother, William Liekweg, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen M. Liekweg; two sons, Stephen Liekweg and wife Katie of Midlothian, VA, David Liekweg and wife Katelyn of Fredericksburg, VA; one brother, Rich Liekweg of St. Louis, MO; three sisters, Catherine Conlon of Mechanicsville, MD , Jane Eddy of Lacrosse, WI, Paula Davis of Allentown, PA; five grandchildren, Rory, Dylan, Stella, Jack, Avery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
