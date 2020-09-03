Lipps, Melissa Carter

Melissa Carter Lipps, 80, of Lake of the Woods, passed peacefully on August 29, 2020. Born November 4, 1939, she battled Alzheimer's bravely for many years but her love of dance never wavered. She retired from Orange County Social Services in 2015 after 37 years of service. From choreographed ballroom dancing with the Rappa Rounders, boogying with the Battlefield Boogie Club or line dancing with the Silver Liners and Black Hats and Diamonds, dancing was her passion. She was also a Champion Roller Skater in both figures and dance, competing in the US Amateur Championships. Conquering nerves at the National level inspired her degree in Sports Psychology from the University of Mary Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jeanette Hutsler and loving husband, Richard Carter. She is survived by her caring husband, Ron Lipps and his daughters, Tracy Rose and Laura Buffum; sister, Barbara Gross; daughter, Carrie Carter; and sons, Brian, Tom, Kevin, Steven, and Charlie Carter; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
