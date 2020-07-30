Marlene Elizabeth Little, beloved wife, mom, sister, and grandmom, passed peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Marlene was born on July 19, 1933 in Baltimore, MD, and attended the Institute of Notre Dame girls' school. She met the love of her life, Ray, on a blind date while he was stationed there in the Army. They married in 1953, and had four children. Marlene stayed home to raise her family. She loved big family events, particularly during the holidays when she would fix delicious home cooked meals-she was the greatest cook. Marlene also did lots of volunteer work over the years at Montfort Academy, St. Mary's Catholic Church, and St. Vincent De Paul's thrift store. She and Ray loved to travel, taking many trips through the United States and Canada with friends. They have been to all 50 states and many countries. Marlene was a loving wife and mother, who cherished her family. She took amazing care of us over the years and we will miss her greatly, but she left us with the best memories and taught us how to live and love and to get through tough times together. All that knew her have been truly blessed. Marlene is survived by her devoted husband, Ray; her children, Carol Keith (Bradley), Mike Little (Mary), David Little (Dawn), and Becky Donelson-Vlahcevic (Andrej); grandchildren Katie, Sara, Ashley, Patrick, EJ, Emily, Abby, and Matthew; great-grandchildren JP, Claire, Rivers, Rudy, Aubrey, and Connor; her four sisters who live in Baltimore, Mary Vogel, Carolyn Smith, Sister Ann Vogel, and Regina Dietz; as well as many nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Regina Vogel; and her brother, Dex Vogel. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, July 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 31 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9149 Ely's Ford Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Marlene's family would like to thank all of her caregivers, particularly Robin Brown and Angela Williams, they have a special gift. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's memory can be made to the Mary Washington Hospice (2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401). They have been a tremendous support to Marlene and her family. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…