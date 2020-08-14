Lumpkin, Julia

Julia Taylor Lumpkin, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Hughes Home in Fredericksburg, VA. Born February 29, 1924 in Milford, VA, she was the fifth daughter of Frank Manley Taylor and Hausie Wharton Taylor. Julia spent most of her young life in Milford, with the exception of two years spent in Spotsylvania, VA with her father and step-mother, Pearlie C. Taylor. She was a member of the first graduating class of Spotsylvania High School. Upon graduating in 1941, she returned to Milford to live and worked as a secretary for the Department of Public Welfare in Bowling Green, VA. On April 8, 1950, Julia married Willard Hazel Lumpkin and in 1952 they moved to King George County prior to the birth of their daughter. Julia was an excellent homemaker and mother. She loved to bake desserts, especially lemon meringue pies for which she was awarded blue ribbons at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair. After moving to King George, Julia became a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served as the Church Clerk, Woman's Missionary Union Leader, Flower Committee Chairman and Sunday School Teacher for children and women's classes for many years. Julia is survived by her daughter, Judith L. Hardin and son-in-law, Clift Hardin; one niece, Marjorie Farmer; three nephews, Kenneth Taylor, Billy Andrews and Dennis Taylor as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Michael Clift Hardin; her four sisters, Beatrice Andrews, Bessie Earp, Gladys Burnett and Frances Wendt; her two brothers, Manley Dillard Taylor and Baby Taylor (died at birth); and two nephews, M.D. "Mike" Taylor, Jr. and James E. Madison, Jr. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and caregivers at Hughes Home for the excellent care, love and kindness they provided to Julia during the past 5 months. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, King George, VA at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to a favorite charity. Guests are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.