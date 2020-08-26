Martin, Dennis

Dennis C. Martin, Jr., 68 of Spotsylvania died Sat. Aug. 15, 2020 at his home. Born in Christiansburg, he was the son of the late Henry C and Grady Correll Martin. He had retired after 20 years from the U. S. Air Force and was a civil engineer. He loved his church, County Line Baptist where he was a member and deacon. He is survived by his wife, Jean Martin; three children, Daniel Martin, Michael Martin and Alicia Martin; a sister, Donna Handy; two grandchildren, Noble and Mara Martin. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Martin. A memorial service will be held 1 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA. 22546 with Pastor David Williamson officiating. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
