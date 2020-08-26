 Skip to main content
Martin, Dennis

Martin, Dennis

Dennis C. Martin, Jr., 68 of Spotsylvania died Sat. Aug. 15, 2020 at his home. Born in Christiansburg, he was the son of the late Henry C and Grady Correll Martin. He had retired after 20 years from the U. S. Air Force and was a civil engineer. He loved his church, County Line Baptist where he was a member and deacon. He is survived by his wife, Jean Martin; three children, Daniel Martin, Michael Martin and Alicia Martin; a sister, Donna Handy; two grandchildren, Noble and Mara Martin. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Martin. A memorial service will be held 1 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA. 22546 with Pastor David Williamson officiating. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.

