Edna S. Lodge Mauk, 75, of Montross, VA passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born Sunday, June 3, 1945 in Hopewell, PA to William Lodge and Laura Heckman Lodge Nicklis. Edna was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, a loving and devoted wife who loved her family and cherished being a grandmother and great grandmother. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, John Howard Mauk, Sr.; and four siblings. She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Debbie M. Ryder (John); sons, John H. Mauk, Jr. and Thomas M. Mauk (Jacqueline); brothers David Lodge, Sr. (Bonnie), Paul Fisher (Carol); sister-in-law Joyce Justice (William); grandchildren Michelle Hernandez, John H. Mauk III, Kayleigh Mauk, Thomas M. Mauk, Jr., Danielle Holman; great grandsons Bryan Hernandez and Nathaniel Hernandez; nieces Tammy Bridenbaugh (Roger) and their son Eric; Susie Eschelman; nephews Jeff Lodge (Cris), Harvey Lodge, Jr., Danny Eschelman, Bobby Ritchey, David Lodge, Jr., Byron Lodge, Bill Carroll, Earl Dean Carroll, Gary Carroll, Stanley Carroll, Randy Carroll, Frank Carroll and John Carroll. A graveside service for both John Howard Mauk, Sr. and Edna S. Lodge Mauk together, will be held at a date to be announced at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince William Chapter Order of DeMolay, c/o Manasseh Lodge No. 182, 9810 Cockrell Rd, Manassas, VA 20110. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
