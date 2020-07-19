MSG Raymond L. McConchie (Ret) MSG Raymond L. McConchie (Ret), 73, of Spotsylvania died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born February 14, 1947 to the late S.H. and Gladys E. McConchie. He is survived by one niece, Lorrie Gilman (John); two great nephews, Brandon Gilman (Kimberly), and Justin Gilman (Cassidy); and one great great nephew, Holden Lane Gilman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Glen McConchie and his wife, Dottie McConchie; and one niece, Glenda McConchie Jones. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Adam Blosser officiating. Interment will follow at Crooked Run Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by Culpeper VFW Post 2524. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

