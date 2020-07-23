Margaret D. "Peggy" McGann Margaret D. "Peggy" McGann, 81, daughter of the late Swanson and Ruth Dickinson went to the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Peggy retired from Dahlgren Navy Base with 36 years in 1994. She was a kind and gentle woman who helped friends and strangers. A dedicated animal rescuer sometimes referred to as the cat lady. She volunteered for recycling for animals by collecting cans at various sites. The monies were then used for spay and neutering as well as emergency vet bills for the needy. She also volunteered in nursing homes, was an avid gardener, a member of Toastmasters, and enjoyed bowling in senior leagues. She is survived by her husband, J. Robert "Bob" McGann; son Wayne Swaggerty (Janice); daughter Wendy Bruce (Larry); grandchildren Samantha and Matthew Swaggerty; and sister Phyllis Prevett (Robert). She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Swaggerty and her son, William Swaggerty. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

