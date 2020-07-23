Charlie Lou McMillan, 72, passed away on July 11, 2020. Mrs. McMillan is survived by her son, Rodney Waller; siblings, Roxie Arrington, Realla Armstead, Jairline Samuel, Stormy Beverly and George McMillan; grandsons, Delonte' Eura and Toronto Eura. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.. Both the viewing and funeral will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
