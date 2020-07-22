Ernest U. Meier Lt. Colonel, USMC Retired Ernest U. Meier, 88, of Lake of the Woods passed away peacefully on July 13th after a long illness surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut "Ernie" was a graduate of the University of Connecticut, and a decorated career Marine with 22 years of service. He served in Viet Nam, 1968-69, was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V**, and other decorations during his service. After serving his country, Ernest also enjoyed a successful career and traveled the world as Vice President of Ford, Bacon, and Davis engineering New York, NY. In retirement, Ernie enjoyed living in the Lake of the Woods community, and volunteered in many capacities. He especially liked the children's fishing tournament, he was instrumental in forming the lake conservation program, and served as a member of the LOW Board of Directors. A member of the Isaac Walton league, he enjoyed his favorite hobby skeet and trap shooting with his family. He lived life to the fullest and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia; his sons Gerald (Linda), Ernest, Eric (Joanne) and daughter Susan Rawls, (Bradley). Five grandchildren Christopher Meier, Matthew (Allison) Rawls, Jessica Rawls, Kella Meier and Erin Meier; Great Granddaughter Sienna Lea Rawls. He will be greatly missed for his courage, his love, and selfless devotion to his beloved family. A private funeral service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his memory, donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, hopva.org/give or Marine Corps Scholarship Fund, MCSF.org. Online guest book is available at johnsoncares.com.