Minter, Jr., Robert F.

Robert F. "Buck" Minter, Jr., 71 of King George passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Mary Washington Hospital. A lifelong resident of King George, he had retired as the Transportation Supervisor for King George Public Schools. Buck started Minter's Garage in 1967 working on all things mechanical. He spent his life doing what he loved being an engine builder. His generosity, kindness, and unmistakable laugh will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. Minter, Sr. and Ann Morgan Minter. Survivors include his siblings, Myrtle Sisson (Dale), James Minter (Sarah), Elaine Minter, Ed Minter (Katrina) and Steve Minter; his step daughters, Brooke Payne and Hannah Briscoe and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the King George chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Monday, August 10th from 6:00 8:00 pm. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 11:00 am in Round Hill Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the King George Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.