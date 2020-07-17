Timothy Joe "TJ" Morgan, 64, of Fredericksburg, Va, died Friday, July 10, at his residence. He was born in Pineville, WV, son of the late Henry and Jean Morgan. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie Morgan and Charles Morgan. Survivors include his wife, Norlene Morgan, and his son Christopher Morgan of St. Peter's, Mo. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music, metal detecting, and spending time with family and friends, All services will be private and interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetary, Fredericksburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave #401B, Fredericksburg, Va 22401.
