Faye Evelyn Morris, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on July 31, 2020 surrounded by her family at Mary Washington Hospital. Faye, who was known as "Mean Woman" was an employee of Duron Paint for 20 years. She was in a loving relationship with Thomas Morris for 17 years, and were married for 21 years. Faye graduated from Suitland High School in 1964, and was a member of Moose #1655. She loved doing crossword puzzles, playing jumble, and reading celebrity magazines. Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas J. Morris; her step son, Thomas M. Morris; step granddaughter, Patricia Marie Morris; her sister, Laurette O'Conner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Everett. Services and interment will be held privately. Online condolences may be expressed on her online guest book, available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

