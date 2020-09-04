Lois Murdaugh Lois Murdaugh, 58, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home. Survivors include her husband, William Murdaugh; daughter Laura B. Murdaugh; two brothers David Wallthall IV and Eric Wallthall; and sister Cecilia Walthall. She was preceded in death by her son, William Justin Murdaugh; and sister Amy Cast. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, September 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8 at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA, Food Bank and/or Mental Health Service. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
