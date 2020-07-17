Larry was born on April 8, 1948, the seventh of eight children born to Elsie Childress Myers and Marion Myers of Elkwood. Larry graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1966. After high school Larry served in the United States Air Force. During his work career Larry worked for many years at the Communication Corporation of American (CCA) in Boston, VA where he was supervisor in the mail room. Later he worked in a similar job in Frederick, MD before finishing his career in Warrenton at the Water Treatment Facility. Larry retired several years ago as a Town of Warrenton employee. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Marion Myers; his wife, Betty Atkins Myers; his two older brothers, Marion "Bill" Myers, Jr. and Robert "Pete" Myers; and sister-in-law, Fran Myers Larry is survived by his two children, Marta Myers Chance (Mitch), and Larry Myers, Jr. (Cody); and four grandchildren, Lauren Chance Reser (Joe), Kegan Myers, Shaelynn Myers, and Sully Myers; and one great granddaughter, Lyla Mae Reser. Additionally, Larry is survived by his five sisters, Virginia Myers Williams, Shelby Myers Hicks (Jim), Nancy Myers Weaver (Jim), Dianne Myers Smith (Bob), and Deborah Myers Martin (Bob); and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be L.W. Myers, Jr., Kegan Myers, Joe Reser, Frankie Twomey, Mitch Chance, and Barry Groves. The family would like to invite those that are unable to attend in person to share via live stream at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159477621267625 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church Maintenance Fund, PO Box 87, Lignum, VA 22726 where Larry was a lifelong member and mailed to the church at the above address &/or to Capitol Caring, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
