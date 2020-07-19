On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Ellen Marie Noblin, age 65, left the burdens of this world behind and gently slipped into eternity. She was born in Fredericksburg, VA, from the marriage of William Bradford Heflin and Anne Mills Heflin. Ellen was a mischievous child, a trait that followed her throughout her life. Ellen was a selfless woman and devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend, who never tired of being around those she loved. Ellen rarely missed "her girls'" sporting events, a marriage or family gathering and also loved her "New Mexico" family. She could always find a bargain and loved antique stores and her yearly Black Friday shopping sprees. You always knew where she stood and if you were unsure, only had to ask. Ellen was a graduate of the James Monroe High School Class of 1973. On March 6, 1977, while Dr. Robbins howled the Star-Spangled Banner, Ellen's only child, Robert Clay Noblin, Jr., came screaming into the world at Mary Washington Hospital. As a single mother for many years, Ellen was no stranger to hard work; sometimes working 2 or 3 jobs to guarantee that Robert Clay was fed, clothed and that every Christmas, birthday and holiday was special. That changed in 1996 when she was blessed to become the office manager at Henderson Construction Company. Although she enjoyed most days at work, she was looking forward to her retirement in December. The bond between Ellen and Clay was unbelievably strong; although at times they shared many tears, they were fiercely supportive of one another and crossing one generally meant crossing both. Ellen endured many nights of practical jokes, and Clay knew exactly what would make her smile, laugh and often fuming mad. Ellen was quick to talk about Robert Clay, his accomplishments and most of all, her only grandchild, Karlie Noblin. Ellen was no stranger to giving, having given to her nieces and nephews for years, but oh, that Karlie. Karlie would receive boxes upon boxes of clothing and gifts, many times a year. "Grandma Ellen" will always be Karlie's special angel. Although there is an immeasurable loss in our hearts, Ellen accepted Christ at a young age and will be keeping things neat, tidy and incredibly organized until we are all together again. Waiting to greet Ellen as she arrived at her new log cabin in heaven were her father, William "Bill" Heflin and his wife, Mary Frances; grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Margaret Noblin; special sister, Judy Collins; brother, David Ellis, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and companion, Dane Hermansky. Ellen is survived by her mother and daddy, Anne and Rev. Ray Kenneth Brooks of Fredericksburg; son, Robert Clay Noblin, Jr. and his daughter, Karlie of Belen, New Mexico; fiancé, Thomas Hayes, with whom she shared her dream home in Caret, VA; sisters, Sharon Jones, Karen Hart and husband, Jim Hart, Elsie Oliver, Linda Ellis Williams, Joan Oliver and Cathy Coates and husband, Rodney and brother, Johnny Ellis; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, each of whom held a special place in her life; many other in-laws and outlaws; her lifelong friend, Judy Mann and husband, Joe and her faithful pup, Peanut. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 21, from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Mullins & Thompson Fredericksburg Chapel, 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A final viewing will be held at 11 AM at Spotswood Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 22, followed by a funeral service at 12 PM with Dr. Dan Cook officiating. Church occupancy is limited to 208 people and all attendees must follow the state mandates regarding masks and social distancing within the church building. Due to health concern for some family members, services will also be livestreamed on Storke Funeral Home's Facebook page, "Remarkable Lives." Ellen will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary "Pee Wee" Griffis, Hunter Griffis, Marty Jones, Joe Mann, Jim Hart, Kenneth and Kaydin Roberts and James Heflin. In lieu of flowers, do something kind; give of yourself selflessly and always, always speak your mind. The family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate nurses of the Henrico Doctors Hospital - Parham and the staffs of both Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service and Storke Funeral Home of Bowling Green. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com and www.noblin.com.
