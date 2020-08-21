Norville, Jerry

Jerry L. Norville, 84 of Spotsylvania, formerly of Lake Caroline, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cardinal Village. Jerry completed two professional careers before retiring to Caroline County. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1972 after completing a twenty-one year career in the Air Force Medical Service Corps where he first served in the enlisted ranks as a medical/dental technician. Technical Sergeant Norville was awarded a direct commission as Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps in 1961. In addition to many campaign ribbons, his major service decorations included two awards of the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal and three separate awards of the Air Force Commendation Medal. For his personal actions during the Tet Offensive of 1968 in organizing and directing the delivery of medical care to wounded military and civilians, the government of South Vietnam awarded Captain Norville the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal, the Vietnam Air Force Air Medal, the Vietnam Armed Forces Gallantry Cross and a special personal citation from the Minister of Health. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Jerry accepted a faculty appointment at the Medical College of Virginia of Virginia Commonwealth University, where he taught hospital and health services administration to more that fifteen hundred graduate and undergraduate students and became nationally known for his consulting skills for health care organizations. He served as Program Director and later Chair of the Department of Health Administration until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and masters degrees from the University of Colorado, Midwestern State University (Texas) and the Antioch School of Law in Washington, DC. After retiring to Lake Caroline in 1987, Jerry served several terms on the Board of Directors at Lake Caroline in such positions as president, vice president and treasurer. He also served as interim executive manager on several occasions. He was widely known for his service to Caroline County, where he served as a member of the Planning Commission and as Chair of the Commission for a number of years. Jerry also represented Caroline as a member of the Rappahannock Area Development Commission. After moving to Virginia Heritage, in Spotsylvania, he led others in the effort of getting a stoplight for their community. He was preceded in death by his wife, Valeria Norville and is survived by his daughter, Lisa M. Barker. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home. Friends are invited to participate as the service will be live streamed on Storke Funeral Home's Facebook page, "Remarkable Lives". Burial of he and his wife's cremated remains will take place late in Arlington National Cemetery at a date unknown at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund in Ladysmith, Virginia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
