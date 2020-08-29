Okeson, Jr., Francis

Francis Wayne Okeson Jr. of Centreville, Virginia, originally from Fredericksburg, passed away in his home, on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was a supervisor of airplane maintenance at Dulles International Airport and had a career spanning 20 years in aviation, both as a US Marine and as a civilian. A proud veteran, he was a Marine Corps helicopter mechanic (airframe and powerplant). He entered the military in 1997 and received an honorable discharge in 2004, with the rank of Corporal E4. His favorite duty stations included Okinawa, Japan and Brisbane, Australia. His colleagues remember him as an extremely talented airplane mechanic and as an inspiring leader. He was a graduate of the Aviation Institute of Maintenance and held an associate's degree in business from Germanna Community College. Prior to his appointment at Dulles, he was a supervisor at Laguardia Airport in New York City. His hobbies included building and racing radio controlled cars, working on his Nissan Z, spending time at the beach and most of all, enjoying his wonderful friends and his beloved family. He was also a lifelong athlete. As an adult he completed half-marathons and regularly lifted weights. As a student he participated in sports, including football, wrestling, baseball and track and field. He had an outgoing, positive personality and was someone that put the needs of others ahead of his own. He was kind to everyone and was always quick with a joke. He had the rare gift of knowing exactly when to be a serious listener and when to create a fun atmosphere. He also adored animals especially the dogs he kept as pets over the years. Francis is survived by his parents, Francis Wayne and Pilar T. Okeson of Fredericksburg; his sister, Pilar L. Okeson; as well as a large, loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosann Lupton Okeson and Francis Calvin Okeson. Francis' family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. He will be laid to rest the following week, in a private ceremony, with full Marine Corps honors at Marine Corps Base, Quantico. While flowers are appreciated, donations to The Wounded Warrior Project, in his name, are encouraged. Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.